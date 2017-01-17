"But Mr. Zuckerberg also spent much of his time on the stand talking about his broader vision for virtual reality and how it has not arrived yet. He said that Facebook was conceived as a way to share people’s experiences through text and photographs and that virtual reality could come closer to a “perfect representation” of what is happening in people’s lives.Mark Zuckerberg, in Suit, Testifies in Oculus Intellectual Property Trial - The New York Times
“From my perspective, nothing, other than VR, can capture this best,” he said.
Yet virtual reality still has a long way to go before it gets to that point, Mr. Zuckerberg said. “I don’t think that good virtual reality is fully there yet,” he said. “It’s going to take five or 10 more years of development before we get to where we all want to go.”"
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A ways to go before VR mainstreaming
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:55 PM
