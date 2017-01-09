The chief executive of Waymo, John Krafcik, said on Sunday that the company had sharply reduced the cost of producing the radars and other high-tech components needed to achieve fully autonomous driving.Detroit Show Reveals a Google-Designed Van That Could Steer the Car Industry - The New York Times
“We’ve brought all of our self-driving sensors in-house,” Mr. Krafcik said. “It’s all designed and built from the ground up by Waymo, with every part manufactured with one goal in mind: to safely handle the complex task of full autonomy.”
By doing so, Waymo is positioning itself as a mega-supplier to the industry, and a turnkey solution to transforming conventional cars into driverless models."
Monday, January 09, 2017
Detroit Show Reveals a Google-Designed Van That Could Steer the Car Industry - The New York Times
Also see Alphabet’s Waymo Cuts Cost of Key Self-Driving Sensor by 90% (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:57 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)