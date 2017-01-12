Thursday, January 12, 2017

Google’s parent has given up on one of its big, futuristic projects - The Washington Post

Loony economics

"Dozens of employees in the group, known as Titan, have been reassigned to work on other projects. They include Project Wing, Alphabet's effort to develop a drone delivery service, and Project Loon, which seeks to deliver Internet around the world via floating balloons. That project is still going strong, Alphabet says.

Many of the Titan workers came from drone maker Titan Aerospace, which Google purchased in 2014. Titan was folded into X, Alphabet's moonshot lab, in late 2015.

“We ended our exploration of high altitude UAVs for internet access shortly after,” an X spokesman said in a statement. "… at this stage the economics and technical feasibility of Project Loon present a much more promising way to connect rural and remote parts of the world.”"
Google’s parent has given up on one of its big, futuristic projects - The Washington Post
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 