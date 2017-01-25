Also see Google doubles down on Chromebooks in education with two new devices (The Verge)
"The Chromebook 11 Convertible is destined for schools, so there’s nothing particularly catchy here aside from its form. It has a generation-old Intel Celeron processor; its keyboard and trackpad are “fully sealed” to protect against spills; and it has a “rubberized trim” to improve its shock resistance — it’s going to be in schools after all, so it better be able to take a fall.
A model running Windows 10 and including a newer processor will be available as well, but it’ll be known as the Latitude 11 Convertible. Both versions launch February 7th, with the Chrome OS model selling for $349 and the Windows model for $579."Dell now has a Chromebook with a stylus too - The Verge