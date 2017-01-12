"Facebook is increasingly owning up to its role as one of the world’s largest distributors of information by taking more responsibility for the millions of stories that flow through its site.Facebook, Nodding to Its Role in Media, Starts a Journalism Project - The New York Times
On Wednesday, the social network made its latest move to acknowledge that role by announcing the Facebook Journalism Project.
The effort calls for the company to forge deeper ties with publishers by collaborating on publishing tools and features before they are released. Facebook will also develop training programs and tools for journalists to teach them how to better search its site to report on news and events. And Facebook wants to help train members of the public to find news sources they trust, while fighting the spread of fake news across its site."
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Facebook, Nodding to Its Role in Media, Starts a Journalism Project - The New York Times
Also see Introducing: The Facebook Journalism Project (Facebook Media blog)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:47 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)