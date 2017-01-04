"The 1,050-horsepower FF91 can travel in excess of 378 miles of adjusted EPA range, “enough to travel from L.A. to Silicon Valley with miles to spare,” Peter Savagian, Faraday Future’s vice president of propulsion engineering, said in the presentation. The car will also feature a personalized interface for every passenger and be able to find available parking space on its own.Gone in 2.39 Seconds: Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar - Bloomberg
“We are not just building a vehicle but a globally shared internet mobility ecosystem,” said Jia, who’s also the founder of tech company LeEco. “I’m willing to devote everything to my dream. Even my life.”"
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Gone in 2.39 Seconds: Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar - Bloomberg
Driven to extremes
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:42 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)