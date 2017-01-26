"Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, said in a post on Wednesday that Hugo Barra, a former executive at Google and the Chinese phone maker Xiaomi, was joining Facebook to lead its virtual reality business. The move puts to rest questions about who would assume direction of the efforts after Oculus ran into several hurdles, including an intellectual property lawsuit and leadership changes.Facebook’s Virtual Reality Business Gets a New Leader - The New York Times
“Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform,” Mr. Zuckerberg wrote in the post. “Hugo is going to help build that future.”"
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Facebook’s Virtual Reality Business Gets a New Leader - The New York Times
In other Facebook virtual reality news, see Facebook takes aim at fake news with new ‘trending’ formula (AP)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:56 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)