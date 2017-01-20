Collaboration pays: Atlassian highlights expanding customer base in solid Q2 earnings (SiliconANGLE)

"However, the biggest highlight was Atlassian’s increased customer count for those with active subscriptions and maintenance agreements, which climbed 27 percent, to 68,837. “We added 3,164 net new customers during the quarter, including online home-furnishings retailer Wayfair, the U.S. subsidiary of auto-manufacturer Porsche, Japanese life insurance company Mitsui Life, Australian financial services provider Latitude Financial Services, aerospace manufacturer Goodrich, travel IT solutions provider TravelSky, digital design consulting services provider Fjordnet, online travel agency Kiwi.com, and the city government of Buenos Aires,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.SiliconANGLE
Atlassian’s earnings call comes 10 days after it announced its intention to buy task management software company Trello Inc. in a deal valued at $425 million. Most analysts agree that Trello, whose software allows workers to organize their to-do items on a customizable board using the digital equivalent of Post-it notes, is a good buy for Atlassian. Indeed, Vik Singh, chief executive of the predictive sales and marketing company Infer Inc., recently went as far as to predict the deal would propel Atlassian to a $50 billion market cap in the next years."
