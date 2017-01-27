"For the quarter, Microsoft reported net income of $5.2 billion, or 66 cents a share, compared with $5.02 billion, or 62 cents a share, during the period a year earlier.Microsoft’s Profit Rises 4 Percent, as Cloud Business Booms - The New York Times
Revenue rose to $24.09 billion from $23.8 billion a year ago.
With adjustments to exclude results from LinkedIn and the impact of nearly $2 billion in deferred revenue related to its Windows 10 operating system, Microsoft earned 84 cents a share and revenue of $25.84 billion, exceeding the estimates of Wall Street analysts, who also excluded those items from their forecasts."
Friday, January 27, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:51 AM
