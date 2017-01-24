"Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic organization made its first acquisition, buying Meta, a website that makes it easier for scientists to find the latest academic research.Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Makes Its First Acquisition, Meta - Bloomberg
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative intends to improve Meta’s product, which reads all scientific research and uses an algorithm to provide it to clients based on relevance. After taking some time to upgrade the search tool, the initiative will make it free to researchers, Cori Bargmann, the group’s president of science, and Brian Pinkerton, its president of technology, said Monday in a blog post."
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Tangentially, see Startup Wants to Bring Uber Marketplace Model to Data Scientists (Bloomberg)
