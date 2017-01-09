Monday, January 09, 2017

A New Model for Medium (Monday Note)

Final paragraph from an extensive Medium reality check

"I remain confident in Medium for several reasons: quality will inevitably monetize at some point; between fake stories and the failure of the ad model for news, winds are blowing in favor of good, paid-for, quality contents. Publishers, small and mid-size, will become more attracted to a clever, transparent, friction-free model, as opposed to Facebook which acts as an opaque and arbitrary editor capturing about 70% of the value created by others."
A New Model for Medium
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 