"I remain confident in Medium for several reasons: quality will inevitably monetize at some point; between fake stories and the failure of the ad model for news, winds are blowing in favor of good, paid-for, quality contents. Publishers, small and mid-size, will become more attracted to a clever, transparent, friction-free model, as opposed to Facebook which acts as an opaque and arbitrary editor capturing about 70% of the value created by others."A New Model for Medium
Monday, January 09, 2017
A New Model for Medium (Monday Note)
Final paragraph from an extensive Medium reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:58 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)