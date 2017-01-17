"The reheated cloud talk will start Tuesday morning at Oracle Cloud World in New York, headlined by Oracle co-chief executive Mark Hurd and president Thomas Kurian. Here, the company’s brain trust needs to show that when it comes to running Oracle databases or financial software, Oracle can out-Amazon Amazon.Google and Oracle refine their cloud pitches to take on Amazon | VentureBeat | Cloud | by Barb Darrow, Fortune
Oracle has long relationships with the bulk of Fortune 1000 accounts, most of which rely on its database and business applications to run their accounts and transactions. But for more than a year, Amazon has made a concerted effort to woo these same accounts, as AWS CEO Andy Jassy noted in a recent tweet.
Amazon can do this by persuading the customer to run its Oracle databases on Amazon’s infrastructure or get the customer to move its data out of Oracle databases altogether and funnel it over to Amazon’s Aurora database services."
