Do Alexa and other Internet of Things devices mean the end of privacy? - The Boston Globe

"We're accustomed to the privacy challenges of personal computers and smartphones. My wife switches off her phone's location-tracking feature; I run a program to delete tracking cookies from my Web browsers.
But what to do when everything in the house keeps tabs on you?
IoT devices turns mundane activities into data events to record, from turning on the radio to running hot water for a bath. And just like those Web searches on your laptop, they are subject to scrutiny by marketing experts — or to subpoenas from the police."
Thursday, January 12, 2017
No more "in the privacy of your own home"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:43 AM
