Cisco Buying AppDynamics for $3.7B | Light Reading

"Cloud acquisitions are already hot in the new year. The Cisco-AppDynamics acquisition comes on the heels of Hewlett Packard Enterprise buying Cloud Cruiser, which offers analytics and software to measure, and bill for, services used by customers. (See HPE Expands Cloud Offerings With Cloud Cruiser Acquisition.)
Last week, Hewlett Packard Enterprise bought SimpliVity, a pioneer in hyperconverged cloud servers, for $650 million, opening the door to speculation that SimpliVity competitor Nutanix might also get snapped up. (See HPE Buys SimpliVity for $650M in Hyperconverged Cloud Play.)
And last month, VMware bought the technology and IP from PLUMgrid, a provider of software-defined networking for cloud computing. (See VMware Buys SDN Startup PLUMGrid's Assets."
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Check the full post for links; also see Cisco snaps up AppDynamics for $3.7B right before its IPO (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:41 AM
