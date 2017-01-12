"The fictional HAL 9000 computer becomes operational, according to Arthur C. Clarke's 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the 1968 movie adaptation, the computer's statement, "I am a HAL 9000 computer, Production Number 3. I became operational at the HAL Plant in Urbana, Illinois, on January 12, 1997," put his birthdate in 1992. Both dates have now passed with no super-intelligent, human-like HAL computer in sight."This Day in History: January 12 | Computer History Museum
Thursday, January 12, 2017
This Day in History: The Fictional HAL 9000 Computer Becomes Operational
Happy 20th anniversary, HAL; on a related note, see Artificial Intelligence: Think Again (Jerry Kaplan in Communications of the ACM)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:10 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)