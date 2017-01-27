"Alphabet’s revenue in the quarter rose 22 percent to $26.06 billion, beating analysts’ expectations. Net income was $5.33 billion, up from $4.92 billion a year earlier.Alphabet’s Profits Stay Predictably Good in a Volatile Industry - The New York Times
The heart of Alphabet’s consistent earnings remains the company’s search engine. While a consumer can delay an iPhone purchase or shop somewhere other than Amazon, Google’s search engine is an indispensable tool for anyone using the internet. The shift to mobile devices, once considered a threat to Google’s search business, has only strengthened it."
Friday, January 27, 2017
