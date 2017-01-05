"These new Chromebooks offer greater mobility, together with all your favorite apps, so you can use Chromebooks in entirely new ways. Top apps for productivity like Slack™ help you get more done. When you want to play, you can enjoy popular games like Plants vs. Zombies Heroes™ on the high-resolution, large touch screen. And with apps like Google Play Movies and Spotify™, you can download movies, shows and music to keep watching or listening when you’re on the go.A new generation of Chromebooks, designed to work with millions of apps
Thin and lightweight, the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus are easily convertible from a laptop with a full keyboard to a tablet that’s comfortable to hold at only 2.38 lbs. In addition to a Quad HD high-resolution touch screen, these devices are the first Chromebooks to come with a built-in pen. This pen can be used with apps like Samsung ArtCanvas™ to make detailed drawing easy and fun. And you can not only capture handwritten notes but also search them with Google Keep."
Thursday, January 05, 2017
A new generation of Chromebooks, designed to work with millions of apps (The Keyword -- Google blog)
Google is working with Samsung "to launch the first Chromebooks built from the ground up for Android apps;" also see Samsung’s new Chromebooks are Google’s answer to the iPad Pro and Surface Pro (The Verge) and Samsung and Google built their ideal Chromebook (Engadget)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:14 AM
