"Former Obama campaign manager and Uber board member David Plouffe is joining the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative as president of policy and advocacy. So is Ken Mehlman, a former George W. Bush campaign manager and Republican National Committee chairman, who will lead the group’s board.Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckberg hires David Plouffe and Ken Mehlman to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative — Quartz
The move, announced by Plouffe and Zuckerberg in a pair of Facebook posts, will give the former political operatives a pivotal role in shaping how the Facebook CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, deploy their vast fortune toward philanthropic causes. The couple set up the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative when their daughter Max was born in December 2015, pledging to donate 99% of their Facebook shares—then worth about $45 billion—to “promote equality for all children in the next generation.”"
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Also see Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Builds Political Muscle for Philanthropic Work (NYT)
