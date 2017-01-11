Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The creator of Swift, Apple’s new programming language, is leaving for Tesla - Recode

Tbd if Tesla will be migrating its platform to Swift...

"The head of Apple’s Swift programming language is leaving the company, according to an email he posted to a community forum.

Chris Lattner said that he was stepping aside as project lead for Swift as he prepares to leave the company later this month for an unspecified new venture. Ted Kremenek will take over his duties, Lattner said.

(Update: Tesla announced Tuesday afternoon that Lattner was joining to head its autopilot software efforts.)"
