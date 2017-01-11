"The head of Apple’s Swift programming language is leaving the company, according to an email he posted to a community forum.The creator of Swift, Apple’s new programming language, is leaving for Tesla - Recode
Chris Lattner said that he was stepping aside as project lead for Swift as he prepares to leave the company later this month for an unspecified new venture. Ted Kremenek will take over his duties, Lattner said.
(Update: Tesla announced Tuesday afternoon that Lattner was joining to head its autopilot software efforts.)"
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Tbd if Tesla will be migrating its platform to Swift...
