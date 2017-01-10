No exclamation point required; also see How Yahoo came up with its new name: Altaba (The Washington Post) and Yahoo isn't really going away (at least, not yet) (The Verge)
"Why Altaba?Yahoo Would Become ‘Altaba’ After Selling Its Internet Business - The New York Times
It is essentially a play on the single biggest asset that would remain of Yahoo if and when the deal with Verizon closes: a 15 percent stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Altaba would also own a 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan. (A Yahoo spokeswoman declined to comment.)
Still, Altaba is certainly an unusual name — and it also happens to be close to “Al-Taba,” apparently a manufacturer of scissors based in Pakistan."