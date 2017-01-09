"Fast forward to today and there are still surprisingly few companies building software for teams. One company that has had breakout success is Trello. Over the past five years, Trello has grown to over 19 million registered users by solving an important problem: capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work.Atlassian + Trello: changing the way teams work | Atlassian Blogs
Trello’s pioneering use of an intuitive visual system has been embraced by all kinds of teams to do everything from managing marketing campaigns to tracking action items from team meetings. Organizations in nearly every country and as varied as the Red Cross and Google have adopted Trello to get work done.
Today, I am thrilled to announce that we have entered into an agreement to acquire Trello and add their amazing product to our growing family."
Monday, January 09, 2017
This is a big deal in the communication/collaboration/coordination/content domain; also see Atlassian acquires Trello for $425M (TechCrunch)
