"What it is: A robot that houses Elmo, the beloved “Sesame Street” character, and teaches kids to code.What 6 wacky CES gadgets tell us about the future - The Washington Post
What’s wacky about it: If you have ever wondered what Elmo would look like as a transformer, this more or less gives you the answer.
What it tells us: For the past several years, there has been a greater focus on toys that encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and the Elmoji is a perfect example of how companies are trying to bridge physical and digital play with a purpose."
Thursday, January 05, 2017
See Elmo Coding Robot Introduces Kids to STEM (Robotics Trends) for more Elmoji details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:57 AM
