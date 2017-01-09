How to win friends and influence people, Assange-style; tangentially, see In Election Hacking, Julian Assange’s Years-Old Vision Becomes Reality (NYT)
"Asked by journalist Kevin Collier why it needed to build a database of dossiers, WikiLeaks replied that the database would be used as a “metric to understand influence networks based on proximity graphs.”WikiLeaks proposes tracking verified Twitter users’ homes, families and finances - The Washington Post
But the proposal faced a sharp and swift backlash as technologists, journalists and security researchers slammed the idea as a “sinister” and dangerous abuse of power and privacy.
“This is a good plan. If you're Darth Vader,” Matthew Green, a professor who teaches cryptography at Johns Hopkins University, tweeted.
Timothy Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, compared the WikiLeaks proposal to a piece of British legislation that has been criticized as a massive boon to the surveillance industry.
“Don't.even.think.about.it,” he tweeted."