Tangentially, see Macy’s delivers disappointing holiday season, plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs (The Washington Post) and Sorry, Wal-Mart. Amazon Wants Your Food Stamp Customers As Well (Bloomberg)
"Amazon.com on Thursday announced plans to create more than 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months, a massive hiring spree that suggests the e-commerce company expects a run of breakneck growth in its retailing operations and lucrative cloud computing division.Amazon says it will create 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months - The Washington Post
Amazon, whose chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post, said the hiring would include a broad range of positions, including engineers and software developers and employees in its growing network of fulfillment centers."