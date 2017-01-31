A difficult week for Uber's PR department; also see Tech Companies Fight Trump Immigration Order in Court (NYT)
"These days, everything is political: even your ride-hailing app.Lyft rides a wave of anger to the top of the App Store - The Washington Post
This weekend, Uber and Lyft — in their reactions to the Trump administration’s immigration order — illustrated how important companies' political views have become to consumers. Lyft took a public stand against the order and, on Sunday, saw more downloads than Uber for the first time ever, according to analysis firm App Annie. Lyft's Sunday downloads also more than doubled its daily average over the previous two weeks.
Uber, on the other hand, had a bad weekend. Hundreds of people called for ride-sharers to ditch the company through the hashtag “#deleteUber” after it announced that it would drop surge pricing for John F. Kennedy Airport trips. Many saw Uber’s move as an attempt to undermine the strike that New York City cabdrivers organized to protest the immigration order and capitalize off the controversy — something Uber was quick to deny. It also didn't help Uber's standing among President Trump's critics that its chief executive is on the administration's business advisory committee."