"A platform company designed to tie multiple devices together, Essential is working on a suite of consumer hardware products, including ones for the mobile and smart home markets, one of the people said.Andy Rubin Nears His Comeback, Complete With an ‘Essential’ Phone - Bloomberg
The centerpiece of the system is a high-end smartphone with a large edge-to-edge screen that lacks a surrounding bezel. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in early January, Rubin discussed the smartphone with mobile carrier executives, including some from Sprint Corp., people familiar with the talks said."
Monday, January 16, 2017
Andy Rubin Nears His Comeback, Complete With an ‘Essential’ Phone - Bloomberg
Apparently missed the Peter Thiel observation about smartphone innovation being over
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:37 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)