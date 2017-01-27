"Google’s strategy, Pichai said, is to support voice search across different contexts, ranging from phones — where, we’d note, Google’s Android OS still dominates the global market — to homes, TVs, and cars.Sundar Pichai makes the case for Google versus Alexa - Recode
“We want Google to be there for users when they need it.”
Pichai said that Google Home’s first quarter on the market was “very strong” — without disclosing any shipment numbers — and reiterated that it was “very early days” for voice search.
What’s more, he said there was still a lot of work ahead to make voice search a great experience for users — and that Google’s “years of progress” in areas like natural language processing were an advantage.
“I feel very comfortable about how this will play out in the future.”"
On a related note, from Alphabet’s Profits Stay Predictably Good in a Volatile Industry (NYT), "Google’s market share on desktop search is around 78 percent, but it is above 90 percent on mobile devices, according to research from NetMarketShare.com."
