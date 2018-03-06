"In a rare intervention by the government, the Trump administration moved on Sunday night to stall the potential takeover of Qualcomm, the leading American chip maker, by Singapore-based Broadcom on national security grounds. The action, by a little-known and secretive government panel, represents a newly aggressive posture by the administration to protect national corporate champions and scrutinize acquisitions by overseas companies.Trump Administration Stalls Largest Tech Merger in New Sign of Protectionism - The New York Times
The panel, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or Cfius, typically works behind closed doors and reviews deals only after they are announced. In the case of Qualcomm, the panel, which includes representatives from multiple government agencies, is looking at the acquisition before it is complete. In practice, reviews by Cfius often lead to the demise of deals."
Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Trump Administration Stalls Largest Tech Merger in New Sign of Protectionism - The New York Times
Jared Kushner loan amount size required to clear the deal still tbd...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:37 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)