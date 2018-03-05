"The good news is that by deploying an increasingly broad range of IoT home products and offering large numbers of Alexa-enabled IoT widgets in its on-line bazaar, Amazon is making a substantial contribution to the consumer-friendly side of the Internet of Things.IoT News: Bridges Out, Amazon In – Monday Note
The not-so-good news is the flow of “domestic data” that we unwittingly offer up to Amazon’s sophisticated Machine Learning citadel. In an admirable and to-be-feared sense, Amazon has the upper hand on Google and Apple. With Google, we don’t pay for the product, We Are The Product and we pay with our data. With Apple, we pay for the product and get to keep our data. Now, with Amazon, we pay for the product or content, and surrender our data."
Monday, March 05, 2018
IoT News: Bridges Out, Amazon In – Monday Note
From a timely Amazon customer reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:01 AM
