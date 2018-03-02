"The list of suitors for Nate Silver’s data-driven website FiveThirtyEight has narrowed to a few, as the statistics guru prepares to move on from a nearly five-year tie-up with Walt Disney’s Co.’s ESPN.ABC News, Atlantic Among Contenders for Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight - WSJ
The final contenders include ABC News, The Athletic website and The Atlantic, according to people familiar with the matter. ABC News, another Disney unit, is a logical home for FiveThirtyEight, one of the people said, because Mr. Silver’s expertise in polling and political analysis would be especially useful as midterm elections approach this fall. Early on, the site became known for its presidential election forecasts.
The sale process, which has stretched for months, is expected to conclude in the coming weeks, one of the people said. The deadline for submitting bids passed last week."
Friday, March 02, 2018
I haven't seen odds on the likely winning bidder...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:13 AM
