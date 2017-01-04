"That’s why Chris Burniske, an analyst at ARK Investment Management, a firm that invests in disruptive innovations, has termed bitcoin a “disaster hedge.”Why bitcoin just had an amazing year - The Washington Post
“People are using it similar to how they use gold,” he says. “They use it as a risk-off trade when they’re concerned about what’s going on in the capital markets.”
Last year held plenty such surprises for investors, and they collectively helped make bitcoin the best-performing currency of 2016, analysts say. The currency’s value more than doubled in 2016 to reach $1,029 on Tuesday, a three-year high, as data from CoinDesk, a bitcoin-tracking website, shows."
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Why bitcoin just had an amazing year - The Washington Post
Also see Bitcoin Price Soars, Fueled by Speculation and Global Currency Turmoil (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:28 AM
