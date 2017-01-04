"He said that his journey around the country would involve road trips with his wife Priscilla Chan, visits to Facebook offices, meetings with teachers and scientists, and stops in small towns and universities.Mark Zuckerberg's 2017 plan to visit all US states hints at political ambitions | Technology | The Guardian
“I’m looking forward to this challenge and I hope to see you out there!” he told the Facebook community, which now has 1.79 billion members.
It’s the latest in a string of moves that indicate Zuckerberg’s intention to pursue government service. In early December, unsealed court filings from a class-action lawsuit filed in April revealed that Zuckerberg and two board members had discussed how the CEO might pursue a political career while retaining control of Facebook."
Check this post for Mark Zuckerberg's 2017 personal challenge details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:22 AM
