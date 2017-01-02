Monday, January 02, 2017

Twitter’s China head says bye — adding another top exec departure to the heap as 2016 ends - Recode

Also see Twitter CEO Solicits Product Feedback as He Takes Larger Role (Bloomberg)

"Twitter does not actually operate in China, due to a government ban. But it has an office in Hong Kong to focus on Chinese advertising customers and to work with developers there, too.

Chen is among many top execs who have left Twitter recently, in the wake of a failed sales process and continued difficult efforts to reinvigorate its growth. Those departing of late include CTO Adam Messinger; COO Adam Bain; and product exec Josh McFarland. There was also a whole passel heading out earlier in the year."
