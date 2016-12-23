"“The laptops did very well in measures of display quality and performance, but in terms of battery life, we found that the models varied dramatically from one trial to another,” Consumer Reports said in a blog post.In a first, Consumer Reports won’t recommend Apple’s newest MacBook Pros over battery issues - Recode
The magazine said it tested three different models of the MacBook Pro that it bought at retail stores and found that battery life varied widely even on the same machine when used from one test to another. For example, it said that in its testing, the 13-inch model with Touch Bar lasted 16 hours in its first trial, 12.75 hours in a second and just 3.75 hours in its third test. Other models showed similar inconsistency.
The findings line up with customer complaints, the magazine said."
Friday, December 23, 2016
In a first, Consumer Reports won't recommend Apple's newest MacBook Pros over battery issues
Deplete different
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:26 AM
