"The most conspicuous sign of Amazon’s agenda inside Whole Foods is the kiosks containing Amazon electronics that now lurk near store aisles. Not far from the honeycrisp apples and bulk bins of granola, shoppers can now pick up an Echo, Fire TV or Kindle.Bit by Bit, Whole Foods Gets an Amazon Touch - The New York Times
In a handful of Whole Foods stores, including in Denver and Chicago, Amazon has opened big electronics stands called pop-up shops, which are staffed by Amazon employees who can answer questions about the devices. The pop-up shops, which are at dozens of shopping malls around the country, give shoppers an opportunity to try the devices in person, something they cannot do when they browse online."
Thursday, March 01, 2018
Bit by Bit, Whole Foods Gets an Amazon Touch - The New York Times
Checking in on the Whole Foods => Amazon assimilation; also see Amazon And Whole Foods Disagree On Products Like Coca-Cola (Yahoo Finance)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:19 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)