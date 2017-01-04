Tbd if this Windows platform shift will gain momentum before Macs using Apple's A10++; on a related note, see Intel Core i7-7700K Kaby Lake review: Is the desktop CPU dead? (Ars Technica)
"The 835 is going to need to back up that assertion as Qualcomm is also pitching it as the first mobile phone part capable of taking on Intel Corp. chips in personal computers. Microsoft Corp. has made a version of Windows 10 software that will work on Snapdragon, setting Qualcomm up as the first possible new challenger to Intel’s dominance of that market in decades.Qualcomm’s Newest Smartphone Chip Aimed at PC Breakthrough - Bloomberg
“There will be a blurring of the PC and the smartphone,” said Keith Kressin, a Qualcomm senior vice president.
The 835 is the first Qualcomm product that will enter the PC market and future versions will be tweaked to make them even better suited for larger-screen devices, he said."