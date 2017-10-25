"The company said that under its new rules, users would be able to see who had created an ad, how long an ad had been running and how the ad was targeted toward a specific user.Twitter Plans to Open Ad Data to Users - The New York Times
Political ads for a candidate or party would carry a special label to make them stand out. Twitter said it would disclose who had paid for the election advertisement and allow users to find information about the buyer, including ad spending history and ad targeting practices."
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
