"In Palo Alto, Calif., just down the road from many of the biggest tech companies and the most influential venture capitalists, a professor at Stanford University has quietly been working on a project to crunch the valuation numbers behind some of these private companies.How Valuable Is a Unicorn? Maybe Not as Much as It Claims to Be - The New York Times
Ilya A. Strebulaev and another professor working with him, Will Gornall of the University of British Columbia, have come to a startling conclusion: The average unicorn is worth half the headline price tag that is put out after each new valuation."
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
How Valuable Is a Unicorn? Maybe Not as Much as It Claims to Be - The New York Times
A unicorn reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:51 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)