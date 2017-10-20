In other billionaire adventures, see Rocket tests and wind farms. Jeff Bezos had more on his mind today than just who wants to host an Amazon HQ (The Washington Post) and Jeff Bezos christened Amazon’s largest wind farm while 300 feet in the air (Recode)
"The Maryland Department of Transportation has given conditional approval to Musk’s firm to dig miles of tunnel under state roads to be used for the privately funded project, Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said.Elon Musk’s East Coast Hyperloop will launch digging in Maryland, state and company say - The Washington Post
“It’s called a utility permit. That’s all they need to do the digging,” Mayer said. “It’s a private company, privately financed. The costs to the state will be extremely limited, if anything at all. The state has been working with them for multiple months on the permit process.”
The digging will start near Fort Meade, in Anne Arundel County, Mayer said. About 10 miles of tunnel will be under the state-owned portion of MD 295, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, he said."