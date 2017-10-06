"All of this adds up to a bizarre picture of a Google which is enormously serious about building the best possible hardware, but doesn’t seem very serious at all about actually selling it. Given the scale of both its organic investment in the Pixel line and now its billion-dollar-plus HTC deal, Google is pouring massive resources into this project, but it will never see a reasonable return unless these devices sell. It’s unclear to me whether this is a deliberate strategy on Google’s part to limit the negative impact on its hardware partners, or the result of organizational schizophrenia, but it simply doesn’t make sense. Either Google is serious about this market or it isn’t, and if it is it needs to bite the bullet and go ahead and compete with its OEM partners more directly. If that pushes them to do better, that’s good for Google too, and if it doesn’t Google gets a greater share of the premium Android smartphone market and gets to put its own services front and center. At this point, there’s no viable alternative to Android for independent phone makers, so there’s little if any risk to the strategy."Google is Clearly Serious About Hardware, But Not About Selling Phones – Tech.pinions
Friday, October 06, 2017
Google is Clearly Serious About Hardware, But Not About Selling Phones – Tech.pinions
Final paragraph from a Google hardware reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:29 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)