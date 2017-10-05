"Mattel said Wednesday that it will not move forward with plans to sell a kid-focused smart hub after new executives decided it did not "fully align with Mattel's new technology strategy," according to a company statement. Children's health and privacy advocates this week petitioned the toy giant not to release the device, which they argued gave the firm an unprecedented look into the personal lives of children.Mattel has canceled plans for a kid-focused AI device that drew privacy concerns - The Washington Post
In a statement, Mattel said that it had decided internally not to take the product to market after a new chief technology officer, Sven Gerjets, joined the company in July. Gerjets, Mattel said, reviewed the product and decided "not to bring Aristotle to the marketplace as part of an ongoing effort to deliver the best possible connected product experience to the consumer.""
