"AS THE SON of a hedge-fund manager and the great-grandson of the former leader of the U.S. Communist Party, Joshua Browder has the mind of a capitalist and the heart of a collectivist. He achieved internet fame at 17 with DoNotPay, an AI-powered interactive computer program, or chatbot, that automates parking-ticket appeals. He created the bot to help friends contest tickets, which, he says, was easier than walking them through the process himself.This Robot Will Handle Your Divorce Free of Charge - WSJ
Then a blogger spotted DoNotPay, and the chatbot went viral. To date, it has helped more than 400,000 people save a total of $11 million in fines, without charging a cent. “I think people get caught up in trying to make money,” says Browder, 19. “I’m just trying to make the law free for everyone.” A computer-science major at Stanford who finds class “just so boring,” Browder is now out to democratize a new institution: divorce. About 95% of divorces are uncontested, which can cost up to $10,000, the bulk of which is for attorney fees. Starting in February, DoNotPay will generate all the documents necessary to file for divorce, without involving lawyers. All you need is to get your partner to sign."
Friday, October 27, 2017
This Robot Will Handle Your Divorce Free of Charge - WSJ
Tangentially, for a stark Russia reality check, listen to this podcast interview with Joshua Browder's dad: The Death of Sergei Magnitsky (with Bill Browder) (Stay Tuned with Preet)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)