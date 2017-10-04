"In the show, Burnham claims the code is confusing because it deals with quantum astrophysics, biochemistry, and gene expression. And while the episode later reveals that it’s related to the USS Discovery’s experimental new mycelial network transportation system, Twitter user Rob Graham noted that the code itself is a little more… pedestrian in nature.According to Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet still runs Microsoft Windows - The Verge
That’s right — in the year 2256, Starfleet’s latest state-of-the-art science vessel still runs Windows.
More specifically, it seems to be decompiled code for the infamous Stuxnet virus (thanks, aaron44126!), which is a particularly strange thing for a Starfleet vessel to be running, given that the virus was identified back in 2010 as a weapon created to disable Iran’s nuclear program."
Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Most people probably won't see the episode, as it requires a paid subscription to CBS All Access
