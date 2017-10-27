"Perhaps no form of communication has ever established itself so quickly and so thoroughly as social media. Hundreds of millions of people around the world have grown to rely on it for news and information. Now Twitter and Facebook are facing a moment of reckoning. They, as well as Google, are being called to account for their role in the deception and chicanery that has surrounded the 2016 campaign, especially from accounts linked to Russia.Russia Fanned Flames With Twitter, Which Faces a Blowback - The New York Times
How much damage did those accounts do in the months leading up to the presidential election? No one knows, not even the companies themselves, which are slowly and grudgingly releasing data about what happened. Next week, they will send executives to testify at congressional hearings, the beginning of an attempt to calculate an answer."
Friday, October 27, 2017
Russia Fanned Flames With Twitter, Which Faces a Blowback - The New York Times
On a related note, Russian government condemns Twitter’s ad ban for Russia Today and Sputnik (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:56 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)