"Inside the company, leaders are dismayed by how the public is interpreting its involvement in the Russia investigation, according to a person familiar with their thinking. Executives fear that Facebook’s work for the presidential campaigns is being re-framed as partisan, for example, even though it offers the same services to any major advertiser.Google, Facebook and Twitter Scramble to Hold Washington at Bay - Bloomberg
Alex Stamos, Facebook’s chief security officer, defended the company from media critics who say it should have found a technical solution to the problem of fake news. It’s not that simple -- and any quick solution could end up being ideologically biased, he said in a series of recent posts on Twitter.
Facebook, Twitter and Google are cooperating on issues related to the Russian political ads. A person familiar with the effort said it was similar to how the three firms would work together on difficult industrywide issues, such as child pornography or content from terrorist groups."
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Google, Facebook and Twitter Scramble to Hold Washington at Bay - Bloomberg
Pretty sure there will still be ample "American rage" for the Russians (and others) to harvest for the 2018 election and beyond
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:10 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)