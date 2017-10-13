"The chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics Co. is stepping down in a surprise resignation after decades at the company, saying the business needed new leadership following a bribery scandal that led to the imprisonment of its de facto chief.In Surprise Move, Samsung CEO to Step Down After Record Profit - Bloomberg
Kwon Oh-hyun, who also serves as co-vice chairman, announced his retirement on Friday as the Suwon-based company reported record operating income of 14.5 trillion won ($12.8 billion) on booming demand for displays and memory chips. He said the company faces an “unprecedented crisis” despite the financial success."
Friday, October 13, 2017
In Surprise Move, Samsung CEO to Step Down After Record Profit - Bloomberg
Manage different; also see From Jail to Retirement, Samsung Loses Top Execs (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:06 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)