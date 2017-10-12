Thursday, October 12, 2017

Facebook announces a wireless $200 virtual-reality headset - The Washington Post

See this Oculus post for more details

"Facebook dropped a bombshell on the virtual-reality world Wednesday: a $200 virtual-reality headset that doesn't require wires or a smartphone to work.

The headset could go a long way toward helping Facebook get virtual reality into the hands of a “a billion people” — a (time-frame-free) goal chief executive Mark Zuckerberg set Wednesday at a developers conference hosted by its VR company, Oculus. Virtual reality has been a major focus for Facebook and other major tech firms such as Microsoft and HTC, but consumers haven't been quite as enthusiastic. The new headset, however, addresses two major problems analysts have said stand in the way of adoption: high prices and a complicated setup process."
