"Slack entered the partnership to differentiate its messaging product among large corporations, a market the company has made a top priority since launching an enterprise-grade version of its messenger in January.Slack locks down Oracle partnership targeting enterprises
Slack is hoping the Oracle partnership will entice more corporations to choose its messenger over Microsoft Teams, Facebook Workplace and Atlassian Stride, all of which launched in the past year.
Oracle, meanwhile, said the partnership is key to serving younger professionals, many of which are accustomed to using messaging interfaces like Slack, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger."
Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Slack locks down Oracle partnership targeting enterprises (Reuters)
Likely to be at least as productive as Slack's partnership with IBM
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:33 AM
