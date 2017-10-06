"[Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo] Rosselló responded to Musk’s message within hours, tweeting: “@elonMusk Let’s talk. Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your # TeslaTechnologies? PR could be that flagship project.”Elon Musk Says He Can Fix Puerto Rico’s Energy Crisis with Solar Panels and Batteries
Musk responded via Twitter on Friday that he would be "happy to talk," adding: "Tesla can be helpful.""
Friday, October 06, 2017
Elon Musk Says He Can Fix Puerto Rico’s Energy Crisis with Solar Panels and Batteries (Newsweek)
Also see Elon Musk says he can rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid with solar (BBC News)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)