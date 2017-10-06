Friday, October 06, 2017

Elon Musk Says He Can Fix Puerto Rico’s Energy Crisis with Solar Panels and Batteries (Newsweek)

Also see Elon Musk says he can rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid with solar (BBC News)

"[Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo] Rosselló responded to Musk’s message within hours, tweeting: “@elonMusk Let’s talk. Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your # TeslaTechnologies? PR could be that flagship project.”

Musk responded via Twitter on Friday that he would be "happy to talk," adding: "Tesla can be helpful.""
Elon Musk Says He Can Fix Puerto Rico’s Energy Crisis with Solar Panels and Batteries
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 