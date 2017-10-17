"Tesla Inc.’s former director of battery technology has joined Plenty Inc. to lead the vertical farming startup’s plan to build indoor growing rooms around the world.Tesla's Former Battery Director Joins Farming Startup Plenty - Bloomberg
Kurt Kelty, who joined Tesla in 2006 and left earlier this year, was one of the longest-serving executives at the carmaker led by Elon Musk. He joins SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Plenty as the senior vice president of operations and market development. Kelty had previously spent more than 14 years at Panasonic Corp."
In other tech foodie news, see Kimbal Musk Wants to Feed America, Silicon Valley-Style (NYT)
